Woman, 19, injured as bus and car collide in Lancaster
A teenage woman was treated by paramedics after a collision in Lancaster on Saturday evening.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 18th Sep 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read
Police were called at around 9.10pm to a report of a collision between a bus and a car in Parliament Street.
An ambulance was also called to treat a 19-year-old woman who was injured in the incident.
The road was closed for two-and-a-half hours while an investigation was undertaken.