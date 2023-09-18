News you can trust since 1837
Woman, 19, injured as bus and car collide in Lancaster

A teenage woman was treated by paramedics after a collision in Lancaster on Saturday evening.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 18th Sep 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read
Police were called at around 9.10pm to a report of a collision between a bus and a car in Parliament Street.

An ambulance was also called to treat a 19-year-old woman who was injured in the incident.

The road was closed for two-and-a-half hours while an investigation was undertaken.

