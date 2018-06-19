Witness appeal launched after Lancaster collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was seen being driven erratically before crashing in Lancaster.

Police were called at 8.15am on Tuesday, June 10 after a silver Mercedes E250 made off from the Norbreck Hotel in Queens Promenade, Blackpool.

The vehicle travelled over Shard Bridge, into Hambleton, Stalmine, Pilling and Cockerham before colliding close to a field in Ashton Road, Lancaster.

The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man from Morecambe, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and assault. He was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 20-year-old woman, a passenger in the Mercedes, suffered minor injuries.

Police are appealing for information and are keen to speak to anyone who saw the vehicle described.

Det Con Gill Topping, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the vehicle being driven at excessive speeds or engaging in dangerous overtaking on that route.

“We believe a number of horse riders and cyclists came forward with information about the Mercedes and we’d be keen to speak to them.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01524) 496452, quoting log reference 0408 of June 10.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.