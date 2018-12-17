Witness appeal after 52-year-old man injured in Morecambe assault

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was left with a serious facial injury following an assault in Morecambe.

Police were called at around 5.50pm on Sunday December 16 to reports of a disturbance outside The Boardwalk pub in Marine Road West.

It is believe a number of people had been arguing inside the pub with the altercation continuing outside on the street.

The victim, a 52-year-old man, went outside the pub to speak to the group and was assaulted, suffering a serious eye injury. He was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and is undergoing treatment.

Four men were later arrested in connection with the attack.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Temp Det Sgt Steve Craig, of Lancaster CID, said: “We are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured after an alleged assault close to a pub in Morecambe.

“We believe a number of people were in the area around the time of the offence and will have seen what happened.

“If you can help, please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01524) 59456 or email 3283@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1194 of December 16.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Four men aged 20, 21, 22 and 23, all from Morecambe, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and are in custody.