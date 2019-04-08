Wirral 75-7 Vale of Lune

Vale of Lune’s brief sojourn in the rarefied atmosphere of the North Premier took a step closer at Thornton Common Road with their final away fixture on what has been a wretched season.

Wirral ran in 11 tries, ten being converted by their stand-off, James Annetts, to end their four game losing streak that had included defeats at Wilmslow and at home against Kendal.

It was backs to the wall for the Vale straight from the kick off when Annetts sent over for a third minute try which he converted.

The number ten also converted the tries from Chris Cowley, Mark Williams and Rob Pearl to give his side a 28-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The visitors were unable to plug the gaps as Wirral plundered more goodies to stash away in their treasure chest.

Annetts’ magic boot converted tries from Stuart Gratton, Pearl and Chris Speed to bring Wirral’s total just one below the half century mark at the interval.

Another thumping was a distinct possibility for the Vale as Wirral added a try in the first minute of the second half from Josh Connelly. converted by Annetts.

To their credit, the Vale rallied and began to make rare visits to Wirral territory but without maps or compasses their enterprise ended in disappointment and they soon had their noses back on the grindstone trying to take the edge of Wirral’s flashing blades.

Either side of the hour mark Wirral slashed their way to a brace of tries, Joe Murray’s try was converted by Annetts but he missed the one scored by Tom Parry, which produced a few wry smiles from his team mates.

As the game moved into the closing ten minutes, centres Fergus Owens and Damon Hall launched a swift counter attack, and Chris Ramwell began to find gaps.

Ethan Robertson, who has shown his potential in recent games, powerfully surged down his wing in the build up to Vale’s consolation try scored by Jack Ayrton and converted by Hall in the 37th minute.

Of course the last word belonged to the hosts with a try from Ben Brooks converted by Annetts to end another shattering, gruelling day for the Vale.