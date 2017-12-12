Winter weather sees Vale’s trip to Northwich called off

Vale of Lune’s stop start season bounced up against another set of buffers when wintry conditions over at Moss Farm derailed their North One West fixture against Northwich.

It now means their backlog of fixtures is now up to three.

Vale’s last away game was at Firwood Waterloo at the beginning of October, the 87-20 victory over Warrington was the third time Vale had journeyed into the heady 80s in league fixtures.

In the 2005/06 season they defeated Bowden at Powderhouse Lane, 85-26, running in 13 tries, 10 being converted by Andrew Garnett.

Wigton were also put to the sword at The Lane in the 2014/15 season with the Vale winning, 81-12.

Again 13 tries were scored with Rob Lamberton and Sam Wallbank collecting hat-tricks, and Ben Dorrington putting over eight conversions.

However, the highest points victory in a league game was achieved at home against York in a North Two fixture towards the end of the 1998/99 season, 97-10.

Fifteen tries were scored including a hat-trick from Andy Miller; there were 11 conversions with the kicking duties being shared by Andy Higgin with six and Anthony Cadman who kicked five.

Vale have ventured into the naughty 90s on two other occasions, both away from home in back to back fixtures in the 2010/11 season.

On April 16 they won at West Park St Helens, 92-17.

Fourteen tries were posted, five from Ian Bird plus a hat trick from James Hodder who also converted one, with Jimmy Moore converting eight and prop James Hesketh also adding a conversion.

The following Saturday at Kirkby Lonsdale the trip hammer continued to pound and forged a 92-6 victory.

Another 14 tries were scored which included six from Fergus Owens; James Hodder converted 11 in addition to bagging a try for himself.

So far this season the Vale have totted up 476 points, compared with 228 at the same stage last season, with wonder kid, Damon Hall contributing 233 from his 24 tries, 46 conversions and seven penalty goals. The first team try scoring record of 41 was set by Nick Royal in the 2013/14 season.

Mike Curran holds the points record of 429 set in the 1980/81 season with 22 tries, a try being worth four points then, 40 conversions and 87 penalties.

*Former Vale player Sam Moorby was on the losing side for Oxford University in the Varsity match played a Twickenham, having to leave the field at half time with an injury.

Moorby made 25 appearances for the Vale, making his debut at the beginning of the 2012/13 season at Ilkley. He scored six tries before moving away from the area to continue his studies shortly after the start of the 2013/14 season.