Win Chas Jacobs original in our competition

We are running a competition to win a ‘number one’ print by popular Lancaster artist Chas Jacobs.

As has become traditional at this time of year, Chas has kindly offered a prize giveaway for readers of the Lancaster Guardian and The Visitor. First prize is a number one signed print of ‘Sledging at the Castle’ and there are four runners-up prizes of 2018 Chas Jacobs calendars showing off many of his famous scenes of the local area.

You could win a copy of 'Sledging at the Castle' depicting a snowy scene at Lancaster Castle, by Chas Jacobs.

Chas will hold an exhibition of his work at the Ashton Memorial on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19 from 10am to 4pm (admission free) and as always, Chas will have plenty of his work on display.

This is the first time Chas has exhibited at the Memorial since 2015 and the day of the great floods of Lancaster.

“You could see the Lune rising and rising, we were worried about how we were going to get home,” said the artist.

“It was a two-day event and we had to cancel Sunday’s because of the power cuts.

“Then we rearranged it for the following Sunday and it rained really heavily again!”

When Chas returns to Williamson Park for the first time since Storm Desmond two years ago, he certainly hopes for better weather!

His distinctive, colourful landscapes are inspired by the people, architecture and landscape of Lancaster, Morecambe and the surrounding area.

He has become one of our district’s most popular artists since taking up painting in 1993.

To have a chance of winning, answer the following question.

In which year did Chas take up painting?

Fill in the coupon found in the Lancaster Guardian or The Visitor, and send to Chas Jacobs Competition, The Visitor and Lancaster Guardian, 41 Northgate, White Lund, Morecambe, LA3 3PA.

The closing date is Tuesday, November 21. Only one entry per household will be accepted.

Entries will only be accepted using the entry coupon found in The Visitor or the Lancaster Guardian.