Wildlife charity welcomes budding conservationists

Jade Allen and Melanie Shears are the two latest young recruits to join Cumbria Wildlife Trust, as Apprentice Conservation Officers.

Both share a passion for wildlife and hope that their two-year apprenticeship will equip them with the skills and experience for exciting careers in conservation.

Melanie, who lives in Heysham, said: “I went to university and started working full time in a corporate job but realised this wasn’t the right path for me.

“I knew I would be much happier if I was doing something where I could make a difference. I love being outdoors, so I leapt at the chance of an apprenticeship with Cumbria Wildlife Trust.

“I am particularly looking forward to gaining some hands-on conservation experience, as well as getting involved in events and fundraising at the trust.”

Jade and Melanie’s apprenticeships are funded by Green Futures, a programme run by the Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust, which offers opportunities to young people to get actively involved in environmental projects, including the Environmental Apprenticeship scheme. The two year scheme combines college studies with certified training courses and hands-on work.