Wildlife and animals in print at exhibition near Ingleton

Exhibition

Artist Bree Merryn is fast building a name for herself as the woman who can capture farm animals and local wildlife in paint. Bree’s originals often sell before the paint is dry and now her prints are also developing a devoted following. The artist currently has an exhibition at Country Harvest, near Ingleton, and will also be giving a free demonstration there on Sunday (March 25) between 10am – 3pm. Bree, who lives near Skipton, has put together an exhibition of prints specialising in her animal images of cows, sheep and sheepdogs. Country Harvest’s Mike Clark said: “Bree’s work is exceptional. I’m sure our customers will enjoy the demonstration she is doing.”