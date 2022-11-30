Marketing Lancashire has launched ‘Make our Lancashire Yours’ to illustrate the rich tapestry of the entire county with its compelling contrast of country, coastline and cities complemented by its fabulous food and local delicacies. The campaign features the personal stories and voices of local people who live and work in the county to showcase the incredible businesses, the attractions and the amazing Lancashire welcome, extended to all those who visit, with the aim of encouraging new talent and investment to the region.

A new Lancashire resource makelancashireyours.com will act as a shopfront to tell the story of the county and its people and why it’s one of the best places in the UK to live, work and invest. The activity was launched at an event working with a panel of esteemed ambassadors from Lancashire including Nigel Murray, Managing Director, Booths, Eddy Adair-Harrison, People Director COO and Air Functions, BAE Systems, Michael Conlon, Chairman, Conlon Construction Ltd, Nadeem Memon, Group Chief Finance Officer, Panaz, Zak Khan, Managing Director, Vitality Energy Group and Simon Marsden, Bursar of Stonyhurst College.

Taste Lancashire Ambassador, Paul Heathcote also attended as part of his work to regularly fly the food and drink flag for the county. Guests were also joined by Pole Vaulting track and field athlete and Olympian Holly Bradshaw. Holly was born in Chorley and is a brilliant advocate for the county. At the panel discussion, attended by business from all the county, the participants discussed the benefits of having a business in Lancashire, future opportunities for growth, their own ambitions and why they chose to become an ambassador.

Holly Bradshaw, Olympian & Lancashire Ambassador

Nigel Murray, Managing Director of Booths said: “As a Lancashire Ambassador, I was very proud to be able attend and support the launch of the ‘Make Our Lancashire Yours’ campaign. Lancashire has an extremely rich cultural diversity and it was heart-warming to see such genuine passion and positivity for the county. Lancashire boasts a rich commercial history and truly is a place of industry and progress, along with its wide variety of landscapes it truly is a place where there is something for everyone. The campaign enables personal stories to be shared from people from all walks of life, all with one thing in common in that Lancashire is a welcoming place where anyone and everyone can live, work or just simply enjoy visiting.”

