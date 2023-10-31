Two Remembrance events to be held in Lancaster will focus on a special field in the city.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Miss Whalley’s Field, situated between Derwent and Kentmere Roads, was bequeathed in memory of her brother, Julian Whalley, who was killed in World War One.

Miss Frances Geraldine Whalley, who died in 1939, aged 57, left money in her will to buy a space in Lancaster where children could play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The field has since been designated as an official war memorial and every November, a Remembrance service is held there.

The memorial stone at Miss Whalley's Field in Lancaster.

This year’s service takes place on November 10, starting at 10.45am with a two minutes’ silence at 11am. Local schools attend and lay wreaths, and the event is open to any locals who would like to join the short ceremony.

Also this year, there will a Remembrance Day event on November 11 at 11am in The Gregson Community & Arts Centre which will involve telling the history of the field, its link to Remembrance Day and the field’s connection and partnership with The Gregson. It concludes at noon with a tour of the field.

Since 2015, The Friends of Miss Whalley’s Field have looked after the area in partnership with Lancaster City Council and at the weekend, volunteers planted almost 700 wildflower plug plants.

Volunteers planting wildflower plugs on Miss Whalley's Field at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this time of year, the field usually also hosts a community bonfire but owing to insufficient funds, the event has been cancelled this November.