Why a Lancaster field has special connections with Remembrance Sunday

Two Remembrance events to be held in Lancaster will focus on a special field in the city.
By Louise BryningContributor
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:56 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 16:57 GMT
Miss Whalley’s Field, situated between Derwent and Kentmere Roads, was bequeathed in memory of her brother, Julian Whalley, who was killed in World War One.

Miss Frances Geraldine Whalley, who died in 1939, aged 57, left money in her will to buy a space in Lancaster where children could play.

The field has since been designated as an official war memorial and every November, a Remembrance service is held there.

The memorial stone at Miss Whalley's Field in Lancaster.The memorial stone at Miss Whalley's Field in Lancaster.
This year’s service takes place on November 10, starting at 10.45am with a two minutes’ silence at 11am. Local schools attend and lay wreaths, and the event is open to any locals who would like to join the short ceremony.

Also this year, there will a Remembrance Day event on November 11 at 11am in The Gregson Community & Arts Centre which will involve telling the history of the field, its link to Remembrance Day and the field’s connection and partnership with The Gregson. It concludes at noon with a tour of the field.

Since 2015, The Friends of Miss Whalley’s Field have looked after the area in partnership with Lancaster City Council and at the weekend, volunteers planted almost 700 wildflower plug plants.

Volunteers planting wildflower plugs on Miss Whalley's Field at the weekend.Volunteers planting wildflower plugs on Miss Whalley's Field at the weekend.
At this time of year, the field usually also hosts a community bonfire but owing to insufficient funds, the event has been cancelled this November.

More information for anyone interested in becoming a Friend of Miss Whalley’s Field is available at https://misswhalleysfield.org.uk/

