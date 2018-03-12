White Easter? More snow on the way and it could hit our bank holiday celebrations

Another icy cold snap is heading our way and could even result in many parts of the county experiencing a white Easter.

The fresh blast of wintry weather is thought to be heading our way with long-range forecasts predicting another Siberian chill at the end of this month.



While there is obviously still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the exact nature of the blast, computer models are indicating a cold and unsettled spell of weather leading up to the holiday period.

Much of Lancashire was covered in heavy snow as the 'Pest from the west' hit the county.

Easter week is from March 30 through to April 2 and forecasters at The Weather Channel say there is a very serious risk of snow for 'many parts of the country' as winds turn easterly.



The Weather Channel website states: "Most models point to rain or showers for many, and the risk of snow at times, mainly but not exclusively in the north.



"But high pressure could build over Scandinavia, increasing the threat of a wintry blast with much colder and drier conditions sweeping in from the east.



"Most forecasts agree that temperatures will be mostly below the average and conditions chilly and unsettled for the end of March and into early April.

"Any late season chill is unlikely to be as severe or intense as the Beast from the East which badly disrupted the UK last month."

March has already seen an unsettled mixture of snow, rain and sunshine and the remainder of the month looks no different.

Heavy rain and blustery winds are set to sweep across much of Britain before the colder air blows in again from the east.

Before the ​possible ​arrival of the colder weather, various low pressure systems will bring lots of cloudy skies and varying levels of rain as low pressure stays in control.