Whistleblower Lancaster surgeon branded ‘racist’ wins £102,000 for unfair dismissal

A Lancaster surgeon branded a “racist” who felt forced to quit his NHS job after whistleblowing on Asian doctors has won a £102,000 payout for unfair dismissal.

Peter Duffy, 56, suffered a poison pen letter campaign and was falsely accused of racism after he raised his concerns.

One complaint he made was against an Indian doctor who played golf while his patient was suspected of having a flesh-eating infection.

Mr Duffy, a consultant urologist at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, said after whistleblowing he was subjected to “malicious, toxic and false” allegations over 10 years – none of them substantiated.

He transferred to another hospital in the same trust where a colleague told him: “You’ve made enemies.”

In 2015 Mr Duffy was voted Doctor of the Year by Furness General Hospital in Barrow.

But the following year he resigned from University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust (UHMBT), claiming his £200,000 salary had been cut by £36,000.

He won the compensation at an employment tribunal in Manchester last week.

He told the tribunal: “I wanted nothing except to be in the NHS as a consultant surgeon ever since I was 18.

“But after what happened, I felt there was a fundamental betrayal. It seems increasingly clear that there was a secretive retaliatory campaign to brand me racist.

“I felt far too frightened and traumatised to approach any other NHS organisations for permanent work.”

He said his problems began in 2005 when an Indian consultant failed to turn up to treat a patient with a flesh-eating infection.

Mr Duffy said he was called away from a family dinner to treat the patient, only for the original consultant to show up later in golfing clothes.

It was alleged that when two more Asian doctors were made consultants in 2009, they “despised” Mr Duffy.

After a patient’s death from sepsis following a 48-hour treatment delay, Mr Duffy raised concerns with the Care Quality Commission.

He was accused of racism at a 2014 meeting attended by the three Asian doctors and the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin.

An anonymous letter was sent to Lancaster police asking officers to investigate Mr Duffy for alleged racism.

The tribunal found he was unfairly dismissed due to breach of contract over pay but insisted his whistleblowing was not the cause.

The trust denied constructive and unfair dismissal.

It said: “We’ve worked hard to ensure a culture where staff raise concerns without fear.”

David Wilkinson, director of people and organisational development, UHMBT, said: “We are disappointed and saddened that Mr Duffy’s contractual dispute with the trust ended with legal proceedings and we were not able to settle his concerns in a more informal manner.

“It is important to remember that the majority of accusations made by Mr Duffy were withdrawn on the first day of the Employment Tribunal.

“We have worked hard here to ensure that we have a culture where safety – both for our patients and our staff – is paramount and where staff are able to raise concerns without any fear.

“We are awaiting the written reasons for the judgement from the remedy hearing to establish if there are any further steps the trust should take.”