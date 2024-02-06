Which numbers are luckiest In the Lottery?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

However, across the world, many different people will share the same numbers which they think are lucky. As a result, some seemingly appear luckier than others, therefore, we will be highlighting some of the most common ones as well as the overall relationships between people and numbers.

Before we explain what some of the luckiest numbers are, we must first address what exactly numerology is. In the simplest of terms, this is the study of numbers and the relationships they have with events, objects and people as a whole.

Numbers can actually be perceived as lucky due a whole range of different reasons. This can include things such as the occurrences of a number in everyday life and nature, the mathematical properties it may possess, the link it has to someone's life, or could simply be down to the number a favourite sportsperson wears.

Although the reasons behind people's favourite lucky numbers are varied,certain ones are seemingly more common than others, some of which we will explain next in order to understand why they are special to so many different people.

Around the world, some of the most popular numbers that pop up repeatedly include 1, 3, 7, 9, 13, 21, 25, 33, 88 and 99 just to name a few. Noticeably, all of these numbers are odd, however, the number 8 is also a popular lucky number due to its wealthy connotations especially in Chinese culture. 9 is another one of these which has lucky connotations tying into eastern cultures as well!

Five is another popular lucky number which has some clear links behind its reasoning, with people having 5 fingers, 5 senses and certain animals even having symmetry which is 5 fold. It is not only 5 that creeps up commonly across the world though, with 7 being another. For example, there are 7 days in a week, 7 wonders of the world, both modern and ancient, and 7 notes in a musical scale.

It is worth noting that a number of these numbers don’t need to be seen in the world in order to be lucky, with some of these simply representing the day in which someone has been born or even angel numbers.

However, there are numbers which are also considered especially unlucky, with certain numbers being more common than others in this sense. One number which is infamously unlucky is 13, with this strangely being associated with undesirable guests to dinners who happen to be the 13th attendees. For example, Judas was the 13th apostle at the Last Supper, and in Norse mythology, Loki was the 13th to arrive before tricking another guest. 13 is considered so unlucky that some buildings don't contain 13th floors or even rooms numbered 13.

27 is another number people seemingly stay away from, due to it closely being associated with the 27 club, with this being a phenomenon where a whole host of popular celebrities passed away at the age of 27 unexpectedly. The number 4 is another considered unlucky, especially in the far east. Therefore, some people within these cultures do not give others packages or gifts containing 4 pieces.

Some may perceive a number to be unlucky purely down to life experiences and beliefs, as if a number is frequently associated with bad things that occur to you, it will remain unlucky to you subconsciously.

When it comes to the National Lottery specifically, there are a number of balls that have been deemed lucky due to the frequency in which they are pulled. For example, the numbers 5, 8, 6, 10 and 26 are all frequent selections for players, due to these being amongst the ones that appear the most often.

However, lucky numbers are not just applicable to the UK lottery, with ones like the Mega Millions over in the US also having their own set of popular numbers. These include 4, 9, 10, 11, 19 and 22, with these being the most common ones selected by players. The Powerball lottery, available on sites like Lottomart in the UK, is another popular US lottery, with the most common numbers in this being 20, 21, 23, 53, 59, 61, 66 and 69.

If playing roulette, there are a select few numbers that are most frequently used by players, with these being 7, 17, 23 and 24. 17 is arguably one of the most popular, due to it being positioned slap bang in the middle of the table, essentially making it a focal point for many. As a result, people are drawn to this, in turn, placing frequent bets on this section. Although there is reasoning behind this number, the same cannot be said for the numbers 23 and 24, however, these somewhat have a mystical draw to roulette players.

There are even numbers considered highly unlucky especially in relation to roulette, with 34 being the most notable. This number is avoided widely by professional players due to it being labelled as a jinxed section on the table!

