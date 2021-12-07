Where can I get a Covid booster jab in Lancashire: Here are the locations and everything you need to know

A coronavirus (COVID-19) booster vaccine dose helps improve the protection you have from your first two doses of the vaccine.

It helps give you longer-term protection against getting seriously ill from COVID-19.

Although everyone over 18 is now eligible for a third dose three months after their second, the prime minister has urged people "not to try and book until the NHS says it is your turn".

He said that the health service will be "working through people by age group".

"It is vital that the older and the more clinically vulnerable get that added protection first," he told a Downing Street news conference.

"We'll move down the cohorts rapidly, and working together with the devolved administrations we want to ramp up capacity across the whole United Kingdom to the levels we achieved in the previous vaccination effort."

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the NHS covid-19 vaccination programme said: “NHS staff are making it as easy as possible for people to get their top-up vaccination, and from today people can now go online, find their nearest site and go and get their booster without delay.

“The booster is not just a nice to have – it is really important protection ahead of what we know will be a challenging winter. So if you are eligible, please do check the site finder and go get your jab.”

Click here to check your eligibility and book an appointment.

Walk-in vaccination centres in Lancashire:

Issa Medical Centre

73 St Gregory Rd, Preston, PR1 6YA

This site is for these age groups: 16 and over

Jubilee House

Lancashire Business Park, Centurion Way, Leyland, PR26 6TR

This site is for these age groups: 16 and over

Blackpool South Car Park

Yeadon Way, Blackpool, FY1 6BF

This site is for these age groups: 16 and over

Everest Pharmacy, Darwen

21 Cemetery Road, Darwen, BB3 2LZ

This site is for these age groups: 16 and over

Ivy Street Community Centre

Ivy Close, Blackburn, BB2 3RR

This site is for these age groups: 16 and over

Hootons

Lee Lane, Horwich, BL6 7AR

This site is for these age groups: 12 and over

Horwich RMI

Ramsbottom Road, Horwich, Bolton, BL6 5NH

This site is for these age groups: 12 and over

Burscough Pharmacy

50­-52 Liverpool Road, North Burscough, L40 7TA

This site is for these age groups: 16 and over

Market Place Shopping Centre

Ground Floor, Knowsley Street, Bolton, BL1 2AL