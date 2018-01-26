When traffic went both ways on Skerton Bridge

It’s all change today as repair work begins on Greyhound Bridge.

With the news that Skerton Bridge will become a two-way road on Sunday, we have taken a look back at these photographs.

Reader Jenny Raysch sent in the pictures which belonged to her late husband, Reginald Hollingshead.

Mr Hollingshead used to work for Ribble Motors and captured these timeless pictures showing a busy Skerton Bridge.

The bridge is captured when it was a two-way system to traffic coming in and out of Lancaster city centre.

We believe the pictures date to around the 1950s.

Thanks to Mrs Raysch for bringing these pictures to us.