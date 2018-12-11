When do Lancaster and Morecambe's facilities close for Christmas? Here's all you need to know

A number of city amenities will be closing their doors or altering opening times over Christmas.

Lancaster and Morecambe town halls will close for the festive season at 3pm on Monday, December 24 and re-open at 9am on Thursday, December 27. On Monday, December 31, the town halls will close at 3pm and re-open at 9am on Wednesday, January 2.

The facilities and buildings at Williamson Park, including the Butterfly House, will close at 3pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve (last entry to the Butterfly House will be 2.15pm) and will be closed to the public on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. The park itself will remain open throughout. Although there will be a parkrun on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, the café will remain closed. For more details, visit the Lancaster parkrun Facebook page.

Salt Ayre Leisure Centre will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. There will also be minor changes to the swimming times, gym opening times, spa opening times and fitness classes at the centre during the Christmas period. For more information visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/saltayre

The visitor information centres in Lancaster and Morecambe will close for Christmas on Saturday, December 22 (4.30pm Morecambe and 4pm in Lancaster) and re-open on Wednesday, January 2 at 10am.

For the festive opening times of the Charter Market and Assembly Rooms Emporium in Lancaster and Festival Market in Morecambe visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/markets