Westgate Tyres toast charity night success

A leading Morecambe businesswoman raised funds for a cancer charity close to her heart at her company’s 20th anniversary celebration.

Jane Bailey, who runs Westgate Tyres at Westgate Old Works with her husband Graham and daughters, Sophie and Emma, discovered she had bowel cancer in June 2013 which was successfully treated.

Sadly, Jane recently found out that she has skin cancer and she is once more receiving support from CancerCare.

Jane also has the support of Graham and her daughters, Emma Townley, 30, who is Westgate Tyres’ social media manager and Sophie Bailey, 21, who is learning to run the business.

Jane said: “I had been feeling unwell for about four years.

“I thought I had symptoms of bowel cancer but it took a long time to get a diagnosis. Tests showed that the cancer was right at the top of my bowel.

“I was taken into hospital the following week for a ‘hemicolectomy’ (surgery to remove part of the colon).

“I was so lucky; it was all contained and hadn’t spread. They removed a large section of my bowel. It has a daily effect on me. It’s hard to digest certain foods. I constantly have to watch what I eat.

“Now I have a very strict lifestyle.”

Jane was deeply upset to discover she had skin cancer: “I had a little mole but I needed a massive operation to have it removed in June of this year.

“My advice is, keep checking if you have moles and take photos of them.

“CancerCare is fabulous because you can go there and off-load to people and they will listen. CancerCare is your friend – they’re a listening ear.” Westgate Tyres’ 20th anniversary celebration was held at the Lothersdale Hotel in Morecambe in November.

Jane said: “It was an amazing night. The aim was to subliminally raise awareness of CancerCare and to thank customers for their support and we raised more than £2,000 for the charity.”