Winds of up to 70mph set to batter Lancashire as Met Office issues yellow weather warning
Residents were warned to expect power cuts and travel disruption after strong winds were predicted to hit the county.
Winds were expected to reach 60mph across the North West on Wednesday (April 6), with gusts of 70mph possible along the coastline.
A yellow weather warning – which covered Blackpool, Lancaster and Preston – was put in place between 8pm on Wednesday and 5am on Thursday (April 7).
Forecasters warned the strong winds could disrupt travel, including delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.
Power cuts were also expected across the region.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Winds are expected to peak during the early hours.
"Winds will ease somewhat by daybreak, and then more markedly during the morning.”
What to expect:
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are possible
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible in a few locations