According to the Met Office, today will start off largely cloudy with a few spots of rain or drizzle over the hills. It will be drier in the afternoon with some bright or sunny spells from around noon. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Tomorrow (Tuesday), will be similar to today with partly cloudy skies to start the day, perhaps with the odd light shower at first and drier in the afternoon with sunny spells from 11am until 1pm and 7pm for an hour and a high of 16 °C.

Wednesday will be largely cloudy but brief sunny spells are expected in the evening with a maximum temperature of 17 °C.

Is the sun coming out to play?

Thursday will see highs of 18 °C but clouds will blot out most of the sunshine. Friday will be a lot clearer with sunshine expected as early as 7am and highs of 20 °C.