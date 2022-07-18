The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for extreme heat across parts of Lancashire as the country faces record highs of 40C today (Monday, July 18)

The UK is currently recording temperatures higher than Spain and the Bahamas and the Met Office has warned of record-breaking temperatures over the next couple of days.

“Currently there is a 50 per cent chance we could see temperatures top 40C and 80 per cent we will see a new maximum temperature reached,” said Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen.

Follow our live blog for all the latest updates on the heatwave in Lancashire and across the North West today.