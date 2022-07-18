The UK is currently recording temperatures higher than Spain and the Bahamas and the Met Office has warned of record-breaking temperatures over the next couple of days.
“Currently there is a 50 per cent chance we could see temperatures top 40C and 80 per cent we will see a new maximum temperature reached,” said Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen.
Follow our live blog for all the latest updates on the heatwave in Lancashire and across the North West today.
UK Heatwave: Live updates as ‘red alert’ extreme heat warning now in force in Lancashire
Last updated: Monday, 18 July, 2022, 08:44
Some schools staying closed during heatwave
Wellfield Academy in Leyland has confirmed it will be staying closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the red weather warning for extreme heat.
Instead, the school will move to remote learning for the next two days.
Also in Leyland, Northbrook Primary Academy in Bannister Drive will only open from 8.45am till 12.30pm on both Monday and Tuesday.
Blackpool hour-by-hour weather
Blackpool and the Fylde coast are covered by an amber weather warning today (Monday) and Tuesday as temperatures are forecast to reach a sweltering 31C.
The highest recorded temperature in Blackpool was 33.7, which was set in July 1976.
