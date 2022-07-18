The UK is currently recording temperatures higher than Spain and the Bahamas and the Met Office has warned of record-breaking highs over the next couple of days.
“Currently there is a 50 per cent chance we could see temperatures top 40C and 80 per cent we will see a new maximum temperature reached,” said Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen.
UK Heatwave: Live updates as ‘red alert’ extreme heat warning now in force in Lancashire
Last updated: Monday, 18 July, 2022, 13:02
Preston hour-by-hour weather for today
Preston is covered by an Amber weather warning on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures are forecast to reach a sweltering 36C.
According to holiday-weather.com the average temperature for July in Preston is 16C, more than half the predicted temperature during this week’s heatwave.
Beach reopens after ‘suspicious object’ recovered by Army Bomb Squad
The incident on Cleveleys beach has now been stood down after a ‘suspicious object’ was inspected by an Army bomb disposal unit and deemed ‘harmless’.
The object - pictured - was identified as a box used to connect electrical wires.
Police shut Lancs beach after ‘suspicious object’ found
Police have shut Cleveleys beach and are warning people to stay away after a ‘suspicious object’ was found this morning.
The Army bomb squad has been called to the scene to inspect the potential explosive which was discovered in the sand at around 8am.
Police and Coastguard have cordoned off a stretch of the beach and Prom near ‘Mary’s Shell’ for the public’s safety.
Top tips to keep your dog safe during the heatwave
With scorching temperatures forecast for Lancashire today and tomorrow, it’s vital to keep your pooches safe from the heat.
Veterinary Physiotherapist Tilly Wild has shared some expert tips on keeping your four-legged friends safe and comfortable.
Met Office forecast for Monday
Train passengers told to only travel ‘if essential’
Northern is advising people to only travel if essential due to the weather warnings currently in place. The service is operating a reduced timetable and says journeys will be delayed as a result of lower speed limits on the tracks.
Northern said: “There will be significant disruption to services on Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 July due to the forecasted high temperatures and red weather warnings in place.
“We will be reducing the number of trains running and journey times will be significantly extended due to speed restrictions in place.
“Additionally, some routes will be closed completely. Our advice for Monday and Tuesday is as follows:
North West
- Monday: Only travel if essential. An amended timetable will run, expect delays and cancellations.
- Tuesday: Only travel if essential. An amended timetable will run, expect delays and cancellations.
Early bin collections due to heat wave
Don’t forget to put your bins out early if you live in the Preston area today.
Bin collections across Preston will be earlier today and Tuesday due to the hot weather forecast, Preston City Council has announced.
It said: “Please be aware that you should have your bin out for 6am - it is ok to leave it out overnight if you wish - as many collections will take place significantly earlier than you may be used to.”
Blackpool hour-by-hour weather
Blackpool and the Fylde coast are covered by an amber weather warning today (Monday) and Tuesday as temperatures are forecast to reach a sweltering 31C.
The highest recorded temperature in Blackpool was 33.7, which was set in July 1976.
Some schools staying closed during heatwave
Wellfield Academy in Leyland has confirmed it will be staying closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the red weather warning for extreme heat.
Instead, the school will move to remote learning for the next two days.
Also in Leyland, Northbrook Primary Academy in Bannister Drive will only open from 8.45am till 12.30pm on both Monday and Tuesday.