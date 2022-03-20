This is the weather forecast for today and next week as spring officially gets under way

Today

There will be lots of sunshine this afternoon, and although cooler than yesterday, the lighter winds should make it feel comfortable enough. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Tonight

It's officially spring today (Sunday, March 20)

The dry and settled weather will continue heading into the evening and overnight.

There will be clear periods and given light winds, a slight frost will form by Monday morning. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

Monday

Monday will be another fine day. There will be some patchy cloud, but plenty of sunny spells too. Feeling pleasant in the sunshine, although turning breezy later. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

This sunny scene of Blackpool beach was taken by Sammy Abdelkhalek on the first day of spring today (Sunday, March 20).

Tuesday to Thursday

An isolated shower is possible on Tuesday. However, most areas will stay dry throughout the period with sunny or clear spells and a patchy night frost. Winds falling light again.

Long range weather forecast – Thursday, March 24 to Saturday, April 2

It's a glorious start to spring in Blackpool today (Sunday, March 20) where the sun is shining and the skies are blue

Generally feeling warm or very warm with light winds, temperatures closer to normal on North Sea coasts.

These dry and settled conditions continue into the rest of the period, especially for the south, with overnight frost and fog possible.

It could be windy at times in the north and any showers or prolonged spells of rain are most likely for the far north and northwest.

Temperatures are likely to be above average, feeling mild and breezy.