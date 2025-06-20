Watch a Met Office video explaining the summer solstice - When is the summer solstice?

The Met Office says the summer solstice occurs when the northern hemisphere is fully tilted towards the Sun.

It is the longest day and shortest night of the year.

Here’s all you need to know about the summer solstice, including when the summer solstice is this year, why the date changes and what the weather forecast is.

Is the summer solstice the start of summer?

Meteorological summer began on June 1, and will end on August 31, as it does every year.

However, the summer solstice is the start of astronomical summer, which will end on September 22 this year.

When is the summer solstice?

The summer solstice occurs on June 21 or June 22 each year. This year the summer solstice will be on June 21.

Why does the date of the summer solstice change?

According to the BBC, the exact date of the summer solstice changes slightly each year due to the calendar year not perfectly matching the time it takes for the Earth to orbit the Sun.

Is the summer solstice the latest sunset of the year?

The summer solstice is the day with the most hours of daylight in the year, but it’s not the latest sunset or the earliest sunrise. The earliest sunrises take place before the summer solstice, and the latest sunsets happen after.

Is the summer solstice celebrated?

Many people in the UK celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge.

Stonehenge was built to align with the sun on the solstices.

This year summer solstice will be celebrated at Stonehenge from 7pm on June 20 to 8am on June 21.

There will also be a solstice swim in Bridlington. The Flamborough Flippers are inviting people to join them for a swim in the sea, and ask people to try and be in the water at Bridlington's North Beach by 04:42 on June 21.

In Scotland, Jupiter Artland in Edinburgh is running a summer solstice celebration evening, with activities such as sound baths, sunset swims and flower crown building. To find out more and to book tickets visit their website here .

What is the forecast for the summer solstice?

The Met Office UK weather forecast for summer solstice this year - June 21 - is: “Hot and humid with sunny spells. Thundery showers moving north and east through the day, heaviest over northern England and Wales. Turning fresher from the west later.”

