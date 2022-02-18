HM Coastguard has issued a plea for people to stay away from the coast as Storm Eunice hits the UK.

There have been multiple reports of people at the waterline taking pictures of the waves, and even of families standing by the surf line with their children.

The Met Office has issued a red ‘danger to life’ weather warning and winds of 122mph have been recorded.

HM Coastguard Tactical Commander Ben Hambling said: “The reports we are receiving are absolutely terrifying. In these conditions all it takes is one wave.

“A dramatic photograph or selfie is not worth risking your life for and those who are going to the coast to take pictures are also putting our teams at risk.