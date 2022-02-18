“The North West braces itself for Storms following multiple weather warnings regarding high winds, increasing the risk of power cuts to our customers’ homes and businesses.

“Storm Dudley has passed and we restored the final customers affected yesterday.

“Today we are expecting Storm Eunice and Franklin on Sunday. The winds will be much stronger tomorrow across the region, especially coastal areas.

“Please take some time to prepare for the weather with blankets, torches and charging any devices such as mobile phones.

“We continue to monitor the weather closely so we are ready to respond as conditions change.

“We are prepared with teams available to carry out repairs and ready to answer your calls ensuring your power is restored as quickly and safely as possible.

“We know many of our customers are still recovering from the impact of Storm Arwen and we have already been engaging with customers for feedback on how we can improve.

“The most significant change is to ensure our estimated restoration times provide you with enough information to plan how to keep you and your family safe and warm.