Storm Eunice LIVE: Latest updates as very strong winds expected to hit Preston, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster and across Lancashire today
There are warnings of travel disruption, power cuts, damage to buildings and flying debris which could result in a 'danger to life' according to the Met Office on Friday (February 18).
An amber warning, the second highest alert level, for wind are in place across much of Lancashire from 5am to 9pm on Friday, while yellow weather warnings, the next level down, for wind and snow are in force across the rest of the county.
We'll be keeping you up-to-date as Storm Eunice sweeps across the region right here:
Storm Eunice: Live updates as weather chaos hits Lancashire
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 10:56
- Wind speeds of up to 100mph forecast
- Rail passengers warned not to travel
- Top tips to storm-proof your home
Blackpool Transport suspends ALL tram services due to Storm Eunice
All tram journeys have been cancelled until 2pm due to the “extreme weather conditions”, said Blackpool Transport.
Buses are still running, including its service 1 between Starr Gate and Fleetwood.
Tram services are expected to resume after 2pm, but this will be dependant on the weather conditions this afternoon.
A Blackpool Transport spokesman said: “Due to the extreme weather conditions right now and high tide, our tram services will be suspended from 11am until 2pm.
“The last tram to Fleetwood was the 9.30am service from Starr Gate and the last tram to Starr Gate was at 10.26am from Fishermans Walk.
“Our bus services are still running as normal including our service 1.
“We will continue to update you with any changes to the services. Please stay safe and stay indoors as advised by the Met Office.”
Electricity North West warns of power cuts ahead of a third storm on Sunday
“The North West braces itself for Storms following multiple weather warnings regarding high winds, increasing the risk of power cuts to our customers’ homes and businesses.
“Storm Dudley has passed and we restored the final customers affected yesterday.
“Today we are expecting Storm Eunice and Franklin on Sunday. The winds will be much stronger tomorrow across the region, especially coastal areas.
“Please take some time to prepare for the weather with blankets, torches and charging any devices such as mobile phones.
“We continue to monitor the weather closely so we are ready to respond as conditions change.
“We are prepared with teams available to carry out repairs and ready to answer your calls ensuring your power is restored as quickly and safely as possible.
“We know many of our customers are still recovering from the impact of Storm Arwen and we have already been engaging with customers for feedback on how we can improve.
“The most significant change is to ensure our estimated restoration times provide you with enough information to plan how to keep you and your family safe and warm.
“They will reflect the damage caused, current conditions (as high winds make it unsafe for our teams to work) and the complexity of the repairs, and they won’t be changing as much.”
Fylde Council has shut some parks today due to Storm Eustice.
“This is due to the high winds making some areas more dangerous as we have already experienced some trees falling over,” said a spokesman.
The parks to stay closed today are:
- Green Drive
- Park View
- Ashton Gardens
- Lowther Gardens
“Please avoid going into the parks between the hours 9:00am - 4:00pm and most importantly stay safe,” added the Council spokesman.
The A66 between Penrith and Scotch Corner has now re-opened to cars and ‘regular’ vehicles.
High sided vehicles are still prohibited due to forecasted high winds.
According to the Rossall Point Watch Tower in Fleetwood the current wind speed in 33.0 knotts which is a force 8 gale.
Check before you travel this morning.
No major incidents on the motorway network this morning.
There are currently pockets of congestion affecting a few major roads and motorways including; the M65 between junctions 4 and 6, the M6 between junctions 26 and 22 and along the A585.
Rail passengers in the region are being warned not to travel today
TransPennine Express (TPE) is urging customers across its network not to travel on Friday, February 18, with Storm Eunice likely to cause significant disruption.
With weather warnings in place and strong winds expected across the north of England and into Scotland, emergency speed restrictions are being put in place by Network Rail and TPE will be operating a minimal train plan.
As a result of the disruption, the train company is strongly urging customers to instead travel today or on Saturday, February 19.