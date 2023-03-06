Will it snow in Lancashire?

A yellow weather warning for snow covering most of Lancashire – including Preston, Chorley, Lancaster and Burnley – has been issued by the Met Office.

It also covers Knott End-on-Sea, Kirkham and parts of Blackpool.

When is snow predicted to fall?

The warning will be in place from 3am on Thursday (March 9) until 6pm on Friday (March 10).

How much snow could we see?

Northern Ireland, north Wales and northern England are expected to see the worst of the conditions on Thursday, with parts of Scotland and northern England then seeing the heaviest snow on Friday.

Heavy snow is forecast to hit parts of Lancashire this week as temperatures drop

“Event totals could bring 5 to 10cm of snow to many locations, even at low elevations, with potentially 15 to 20cm accumulating across the northern portion of the warning area,” the Met Office said.

“Higher elevations of the North Pennines, Southern Uplands, higher parts of the Central Belt and the southern Highlands may see as much as 30 to 40cm of snow in places.

“In addition, there is potential for strong winds, which may lead to blizzard conditions and drifting of lying snow.”

A yellow weather warning for snow covering most of Lancashire was subsequently issued by the Met Office (Credit: Met Office)

Will there be any travel disruption or power cuts?

- There is a small chance that long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur

- There is a slight chance that roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers

- There is a small chance that communities could be cut off for several days

- There is a small chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services, such as gas, water, telephone and mobile phone coverage, may occur

What has the Met Office said?

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri said: “Snow, ice and low temperatures are the main themes of this week’s forecast, as the UK comes under the influence of an arctic maritime airmass as cold air moves in from the north.

“Snow is already falling in parts of the north where some travel disruption is likely, as well as a chance of some rural communities being cut off.

“Snow showers will continue through today and Tuesday here, and Northern Ireland will also be subject to some snow showers, especially over high ground.

“Ice will provide an additional hazard for many with overnight low temperatures well 0°C for many.

“Further south wintry hazards will develop with parts of England and Wales affected by icy patches and snow in places tonight and likely further snow in parts of the south early Wednesday.”

What to do if you have a burst pipe

Sometimes pipes freezing and thawing can cause them to burst. If this happens:

- Turn off the water supply coming into your property at the stop tap and switch off your boiler.

- Open all your taps to drain the system as quickly as possible. When the water stops running, turn all the taps off.

- Soak up escaping water with towels to limit the damage.

- Call a WaterSafe approved plumber, who is qualified to work on the plumbing system in your home.