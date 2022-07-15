When is the warning for extreme heat in place?

Exceptional heat is expected to affect a large part of England early next week, with temperatures likely in the high 30C in some places and perhaps even reaching 40C.

The red warning will be in place from midnight on Monday (July 18), through to 11.59pm on Tuesday (July 19).

Does the red warning cover Lancashire?

The Met Office's highest warning, meaning there is a risk to life, covers part of Lancashire including Leyland, Blackburn, Darwen and Bacup.

However, an amber warning for extreme heat covering all of Lancashire will be in place from Monday (July 18), through to 11.59pm on Tuesday (July 19).

Temperatures could reach highs of 30C on Sunday and Monday in areas affected by the amber warning, including; Preston, Kirkham, Blackpool, Burnley and Blackburn.

A national emergency has been declared after a red extreme heat warning was issued for the first time (Credit: Met Office)

Temperatures are forecast to be at their highest between 1pm and 7pm on both days.

Will the UK get record-breaking heat?

This is the first time the Met Office has forecast 40C in the UK.

The current record high temperature in the UK is 38.7C, which was reached at Cambridge Botanic Garden on July 25 in 2019.

What has the Met Office said?

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen, said “Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking temperatures are likely early next week, quite widely across the red warning area on Monday, and focussed a little more east and north on Tuesday.

“Currently there is a 50 per cent chance we could see temperatures top 40C and 80 per cent we will see a new maximum temperature reached.

“Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm, especially in urban areas.

“This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.

“Therefore, it is important people plan for the heat and consider changing their routines.

“This level of heat can have adverse health effects.”

Weather experts predicted the extreme temperatures could result in population-wide adverse health effects, particularly for the most vulnerable.

Necessary changes to working practices and daily routines may be necessary, due to travel disruption including, road closures, delays and cancellations to rail and air travel services.

What will the weather be like after Tuesday?

Temperatures are expected to start to return closer to normal for the time of year from the middle of next week onwards as cooler air pushes across the country from the west.

What are the best ways of keeping cool and avoiding heat exhaustion?

Motorists are being urged to use eight top tips to keep cool in the car this summer. Although most new cars come with a sufficient climate control system, many drivers are still having to put up with sweltering conditions while they’re out on the road.

Top tips to stay cool while driving include, staying hydrated, hanging a wet rag over the vent, using frozen water bottles as ice packs and obtaining a mini-fan.

The UKHSA is also urging people to take care in the heat and be aware of the common signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Heat exhaustion is not usually serious if you can cool down within 30 minutes, but if it turns into heatstroke, it needs to be treated as an emergency, the NHS says.

What are the symptoms of heat exhaustion

Key warning symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

- headache, dizziness and confusion

- loss of appetite and feeling sick

- excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin

- cramps in the arms, legs and stomach

- fast breathing or pulse

- a high temperature of 38C or above

- being very thirsty