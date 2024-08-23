Morecambe festival moved indoors due to bad weather forecast
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The green festival was due to take place at the West End Gardens on Morecambe promenade.
But a spokesman said: “The weather forecast is not looking good, so we are moving from West End Gardens to More Music, Morecambe, LA3 1QT.
“We put safety and wellbeing of young people above everything at Escape2Make.
"Our mission is to create safe, kind, welcoming spaces and we want to be able to guarantee a good, safe experience for them.
“So, come and escape the rain this weekend and enjoy live music, theatre performances, arts and crafts and loads more, all produced by 11-18’s in the area.
“This is a free event open to everyone so bring your friends and family.”
The festival takes place from 11am to 4pm.