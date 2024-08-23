Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Escape2Make Green Festival is moving to More Music this Saturday (August 24).

The green festival was due to take place at the West End Gardens on Morecambe promenade.

But a spokesman said: “The weather forecast is not looking good, so we are moving from West End Gardens to More Music, Morecambe, LA3 1QT.

“We put safety and wellbeing of young people above everything at Escape2Make.

The Escape2Make green festival will take place at More Music in Morecambe this weekend. Picture from Google Street View.

"Our mission is to create safe, kind, welcoming spaces and we want to be able to guarantee a good, safe experience for them.

“So, come and escape the rain this weekend and enjoy live music, theatre performances, arts and crafts and loads more, all produced by 11-18’s in the area.

“This is a free event open to everyone so bring your friends and family.”

The festival takes place from 11am to 4pm.