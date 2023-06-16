The county is set to be battered by lightning, strong winds and hail on Sunday (June 18) following a spell of hot weather.

The yellow weather warning – which covers all of Lancashire – comes into effect from midnight until 11.59pm on Sunday.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “While there is a high likelihood that thunderstorms will develop over England and Wales, there remains a large amount of uncertainty in exactly where these develop.

“This uncertainty is likely to remain even up to short lead times.”

Some places could see 30mm of rain in one hour and 60mm in six hours, bringing the risk of flash flooding.

There is also a chance of power cuts and concerns rural communities could be cut off by rising water.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to batter Lancashire this weekend (Credit: Rodrigo Souza)

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “Over the coming days we’ll be transitioning to a more unsettled regime for the UK, though temperatures will remain high and it’ll feel very humid for many.

“Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to become more frequent through the weekend, with the potential for associated hail, lightning and some gusty winds.

“As in many of these situations, these showers can be hit or miss, with some places avoiding them whilst other areas nearby may see some very wet conditions.”

The warning comes after downpours of rain caused disruption in parts of Lancashire on Monday evening (June 12)

The warning covers all of Lancashire (Credit: Met Office)

United Utilities said they were carrying out urgent repairs to fix the burst pipe.

Mark Garth, the company’s wastewater director, added: “This is a very unusual incident and our teams are working around the clock to minimise any impact on the environment.

“The burst occurred on a large pipe which is deep underground, making the repair complex and challenging.

Roads, businesses and homes were flooded throughout Kirkham after torrential rain battered the county (Credit: Elaine Silverwood)

“We are installing temporary overland pipework to bypass the burst pipe so that the treatment plant can continue to operate while the repair work is carried out.”

Homes, businesses and roads were also left flooded throughout Kirkham, leaving many residents calling for better drain maintenance from Lancashire County Council.

Danny Endicott and his partner Gemma Ashurst said they lost everything because of the storm.

Danny, 35, said: “I noticed water trickling through the front door so I went upstairs to get a towel to soak it up.

"But when I got downstairs again, it was coming through the back door.

“Within about 20 minutes it was waist high, and I’m 6ft 2in so it was at least 3ft high. It was horrible, I’m having nightmares about it.”

Close-up of Blackpool Council's notice advising people not to swim or paddle in the sea off Blackpool

The town’s Mayor Chris Hopkinson said it was emotive to see the family having to escape their house in such circumstances.