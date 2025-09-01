A Met Office video shows where and when the aurora borealis could be visible in the UK.

The Met Office’s aurora forecast says sightings are possible across much of the UK after a fast-moving Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) departed the Sun.

When could the Northern Lights be visible?

The aurora forecast for the Northern Hemisphere says: “A fast-moving Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) that departed the Sun late on 30 August is forecast to arrive at Earth either late on 1 September or early on 2 September (UTC). Following its arrival, a significant enhancement of the auroral oval is likely, potentially continuing into 3 September.

“At peak activity, and where skies are sufficiently dark and clear, aurora may be visible across much of the UK, potentially without the need for photographic equipment. However, a waxing gibbous Moon may hinder visibility in some areas.”

Where exactly are the Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights form in an oval around the North Pole in an area called the “auroral zone".

Areas in the “auroral zone” include north Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, the north of American state Alaska, and northern Siberia, in Russia.

What month is best to see the Northern Lights?

The best months to see the Northern Lights are September to late March, as these months have the longest dark hours and best viewing conditions.

Where in the UK can you see the Northern Lights?

The best places to see the Northern Lights in the UK are Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern England.

However, they have on occasion been spotted in the south of England.

The best sightings of the Northern Lights are when the skies are darkest - normally around midnight.