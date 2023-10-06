Live weather updates as flood alerts put in place across Lancashire and yellow weather warning issued by Met Office
More torrential rain is set to hit Lancashire this evening, prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning.
The Environment Agency has also issued a number of flood warnings and alerts in the area.
LIVE: Flood warnings and alerts put in place as yellow weather warning issued
Key Events
- Met Office issues yellow weather warning
- Environment Agency issues five flood warnings and six alerts
‘Please don’t attempt to drive through a flooded area'
Brockholes nature reserve closed due to flooding
What to do if you get a flood alert?
A flood alert means you need to prepare: flooding is possible.
If you haven’t already done so, you should:
- sign up for flood warnings
- keep up to date with the latest flood risk situation - call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgency and #floodaware on Twitter for the latest flood updates
- have a bag ready with vital items like insurance documents and medications in case you need to leave your home
- check you know how to turn off your gas, electricity and water mains supplies
- plan how you’ll move family and pets to safety
What to do if you get a flood warning?
A flood warning means you need to act: flooding is expected.
You should do all the actions for a flood alert, but also:
- move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so
- move family and pets to safety
- move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings
- turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water
- if you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now
- keep track of the latest flood risk situation
Blackburn Road in Ribchester closed due to flooding
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Due to the river bursting its banks we are closing the road between the Ribchester Arms and the A59.”
Dog enjoys playing in flood water on Black Bull Lane in Fulwood
(Credit: Sue Barnes/ We are Fulwood)
Number of flood warnings and alerts issued
The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood warnings (flooding is expected) and six alerts (flooding is possible).
Met Office issues yellow weather warning
More heavy rain is set to batter Lancashire on Friday evening (October 6), prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning for rain.
The warning – which covers most of Lancashire – will be in place from 1pm until 3am on Saturday (October 7).
The warning does not cover all of Blackpool, but it does include Lytham, Little Thornton, Poulton-le-Fylde and Kirkham.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Further spells of rain, heavy at times especially over high ground, are expected this afternoon and evening before clearing northwards overnight.
“Some places may see a further 20-30mm.”
Forecasters warned flooding is likely, and bus and train services could be affected with journey times taking longer.