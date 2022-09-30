Lancaster weather warning: Heavy rain forecast with thunder this afternoon
Lancaster’s weather forecast looks bleak today with thunder expected later this afternoon (September 30).
By Debbie Butler
Friday, 30th September 2022, 11:23 am
Heavy rain has already started with it set to get worse from noon onwards through until around 6pm, according to BBC Weather’s local forecast.
Thundery showers are most likely between 4 and 6pm.
Rain is likely to continue throughout the rest of the day and into the evening.
Into the weekend, Saturday is set to see strong winds and light showers.
Sunday looks a lot brighter with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze predicted.