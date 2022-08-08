Fortunately we won’t see the same sweltering temperatures as we did in July, but it will be lovely and sunny – perfect weather for catching some rays in your back garden or local park.

Here’s the forecast for each day this week in Lancaster:

Today (Monday) – Temperatures are expected to reach 21 degrees, peaking at around 4pm until 8pm.

Lancaster will see gorgeous sunshine this week

Tuesday – From 4pm until 8pm it will be clear and sunny with temperatures reaching 21 degrees.

Wednesday – Another bright and sunny day with the mercury hitting 22 degrees, 1pm until 4pm being the hottest time of the day.

Thursday – A hot one on Thursday with 24 degrees expected, 4pm looks like being the hottest part of the day.

Friday – Very similar to Thursday with 25 degrees expected – peak temperatures at 4pm.

Saturday – Another clear and sunny 25 degree day with temperatures hotting up from 1pm until 7pm.