Lancaster May bank holiday weather: three day weekend forecast

The second bank holiday of May is just around the corner - but will the weather in Lancaster be cool and grey or sunny and warm?

The Met Office forecast for the North West said: “Largely dry on Saturday with some bright spells. Cloudier on Sunday with outbreaks of rain.

“Cooler by Bank Holiday Monday with sunny spells and showers and a brisk wind.”

Saturday (25 May)

Lancaster is set to be cloudy during the morning, changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. The maximum temperature of 13C will be reached by 1pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

The temperature will dip to 11C by 10pm and remain so overnight.

Sunday (26 May)

Sunday is set to see a mixture of light and heavy rain during the morning, changing to cloudy in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature of 14C, which will reach its peak by 10am and remain so throughout the rest of the day.

The temperature will dip to 12C by 10pm, with an overnight temperature of 10C.

Monday (27 May)

Bank Holiday Monday is set to see light showers during the morning, which will change to cloudy by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature of 13C. Overnight temperature of 8C.