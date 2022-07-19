An Amber weather warning for extreme heat is still in place across the region, with temperatures expected to reach highs of 35C today.

The Met Office Amber warning, which was issued for Monday (18 July) and Tuesday (19 July), highlights likely adverse health effects for the public, not just limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat.

When will the heat peak in Lancaster today?

The Met Office has issued a amber weather warning for extreme heat across parts of Lancashire as the country faces record highs of 35C

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Lancaster on Tuesday, July 19, 2022:

11:00 – 32C / 33% humidity / UV 5

12:00 – 34C / 27% humidity / UV 6

13:00 – 35C / 25% humidity / UV 7

14:00 – 35C / 27% humidity / UV 6

15:00 – 28C / 43% humidity / UV 5

16:00 – 25C / 50% humidity / UV 4

17:00 – 25C / 53% humidity / UV 3

18:00 – 26C / 51% humidity / UV 2

19:00 – 26C / 53% humidity / UV 1

20:00 – 24C / 60% humidity / UV 1

21:00 – 22C / 67% humidity / UV 1

22:00 – 21C / 74% humidity / UV -

23:00 – 20C / 77% humidity / UV -

What will the temperature be in Lancaster overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday?

Tuesday evening will cool off as quickly the day the warmed up, dropping to 19C by midnight. Conditions will continue to cool through the early hours of Wednesday morning, dipping to 17C.

Wednesday is forecast to see far more comfortable temperatures than the last few days, with highs of 19C predicted.