When does the yellow weather warning for wind come into force?

While a yellow weather warning in place for parts of Scotland on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, strong winds are expected to move into Lancashire from midnight on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

The warning is expected to remain in place until 11.59pm on Wednesday (Oct 5) evening.

The Met Office has issued a 'danger to life' warning ahead of string winds on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How strong are gusts likely to be?

Weather experts at the Met Office say there is a chance of wind speeds reaching 70 and 80 mph on Wednesday due to a deep low pressure system, however, speeds of between 55 and 65 mph are more likely.

Which parts of Lancashire are likely to be hit?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The yellow weather warning currently covers the whole of Lancashire, including, Lancaster, Burnley, Preston and costal areas including, Blackpool, Fleetwood and Morecambe.

What has the Met Office said about the yellow warning?

Forecasters are expecting disruption including, damage to buildings, particularly roofs, cancellations to road, rail, air and ferry services and the “slight chance” of power cuts.

There are also concerns that flying debris and large waves may cause injury and be a “danger to life”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on the Met Office website says: “There is a chance of a deep low pressure system bringing gusts of 70 to 80 mph to northern parts of the UK on Wednesday.

"Should this develop disruption would be expected. However, the most likely scenario is for gusts of 55 to 65 mph within parts of the warning area, most likely the northern Irish Sea and parts of eastern Scotland, bringing some more localised impacts.

"In addition, heavy rain may prove an additional hazard across northwestern areas.”