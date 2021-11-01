Lancashire weather LIVE: M6 and A583 closed as strong winds and flooding cause travel disruption
Strong winds have caused travel disruption across northern, western and central parts of Lancashire this morning (November 1, 2021).
A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place until 10am on Monday.
Here are the latest updates from across the region:
Last updated: Monday, 01 November, 2021, 08:11
Latest on this morning’s M6 closure
Serious crash involving two lorries closes section of M6 between junctions 35 and 36
Traffic was brought to a standstill after two lorries collided on the M6 northbound this morning (November 1).
The collision occurred on the M6 northbound between junctions 35 (Carnforth Interchange) and 36 (Crooklands Interchange) at approximately 6.15am.
Property floods in Staining
One fire engine from Blackpool attended a property affected by flooding on Chain Lane, Staining at around 10.55pm on Sunday (October 31).
Firefighters used an ejector pump to pump water out of the property.
“Avoid travelling if you can and don't drive or walk through flood water”
Police warning due to flooding
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area around Blackpool Road at the junction of Rawcliffe Road near St Michael's on Wyre due to severe flooding.
If drivers are unable to avoid the area, police are advising motorists to drive slowly to avoid water damage.
Flood warning in place for River Wyre at St Michaels North
River levels were expected to be at their highest between 11:30pm Sunday and 2:30am Monday, however, forecasts for more rain are expected to keep river levels high.
Areas most at risk include the area of St Michaels that is to the north of the River Wyre, including farm land to the north of the village.
Diversion available following closure of M6 northbound
A diversion is available. Traffic is advised to exit at J35 and follow the route marked with a solid triangle symbol on local road signs.
- Exit J35 on to the A601(M) until J35a
- Take the A6 northbound towards Milnthorpe (drivers of high-sided vehicles see note below)
- Follow the A6 through Milnthorpe and head towards Kendal
- At the A6/A590 junction turn right onto the A590
- Continue towards Brettargh Holt
- At the Breattagh Holt roundabout follow the A590 towards Penrith M6
- At the M6 junction 36 take the first exit to re-join the M6 northbound.