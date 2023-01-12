Lancashire weather: Heavy snow forecast to hit parts of the county next week, including Preston, Blackpool and Chorley
Heavy snow is forecast to hit parts of Lancashire next week as temperatures drop.
After a period of mild weather, temperatures will drop early into next week with heavy snow forecast for some areas, according to the BBC weather service.
When will it snow next week?
Preston will see the worst of it on Monday and Tuesday, January 16 and 17, with ‘heavy snow’ forecast and freezing temperatures. Wednesday will be slightly warmer but sleet is forecast to fall on Thursday, January 19.
The picture in Blackpool will be similar with heavy snow forecast for Monday but only light snow on Tuesday and sleet on Thursday.
In Burnley, light snow is expected on Monday and Tuesday and sleet will fall on Thursday and in Lancaster there will be sleet and showers on Monday, followed by light snow on Tuesday and more sleet on Thursday.
Heavy snow will also fall in Chorley on Monday, followed by sleet and showers on Tuesday and further sleet on Thursday.
Clitheroe and the Ribble Valley will also see heavy snow on Monday and light snow on Tuesday, followed by sleet on Thursday.
The Met Office also forecasts snow stating unsettled weather is expected across most of the UK over the first half of January with the majority of the nation seeing blustery showers and rain with these conditions being worst in coastal areas. This rain may fall as snow in northern regions with higher ground expected to be hit with the worst.
What advice is there for motorists?
Remember to pack the following in your car in case you get caught out by the wintry conditions ...
An ice scraper and de-icer
An in-car phone charger
Warm clothes and blankets
High-visibility clothing
Jump leads
An empty fuel can
Food and drink
A shovel
Warning triangles