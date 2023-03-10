National Highways is advising drivers that lane closures remain in place on the M62 in Greater Manchester while work continues to treat the carriageway with gritters and ploughs.

Heavy snowfall caused hours of delays between junctions 21 (Milnrow) and 22 (Denshaw) in the early hours of the morning and lane closures were put in place in both directions.

Work has been ongoing around the clock, although gritters and ploughs were hampered in their efforts by some road users illegally blocking the hard shoulder and Red-X lanes.

Lane 1 is still closed eastbound, with eight miles of congestion and 90-minute journey delays.

Lane 1 is also closed westbound, where there is one mile of congestion and 10-minute delays.

After yesterday’s severe weather alert National Highways staff spent the day spreading salt on key routes in preparation for the testing conditions.

The alert continued into this morning.