Is the sun set to shine in Lancaster on the Queen's Jubilee long weekend?

From Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5, street parties, garden parties and concerts are set to take place all over the country to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

But is it going to be a sunny one?

According to the Met Office, early June will see mainly dry conditions for most areas. Temperatures are likely to be close to or above average across the UK, with the warmer side in the south and perhaps closer to average further north.

The weather forecast looks rosy for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

So it looks a pretty safe bet if you’re planning a street party or barbecue.

Further ahead, into mid-June, the north of the UK may turn less settled, and temperatures trending closer to average. While conditions in the south may remain largely fine, and temperatures are likely to stay above average.