Halloween 2022: This is what the weather will be like for trick or treaters in Lancashire, according to the Met Office
Hideous clowns, spooky skeletons and wicked witches have started to pop up at houses across Lancashire as the scariest night of the year approaches – Halloween!
With the nights drawing in and the temperature slowly dropping, trick or treating usually involves several layers of clothes under your costume.
So will it be the same this year? It seems not.
Here’s what the Met Office weather forecast reveals …
From Monday, October 24, to Wednesday, November 2, unsettled conditions are expected with rain or showers for many. Unsettled conditions are expected to continue dominating through the remainder of this period, with further showers and longer spells of rain for many. A risk of stronger winds or gales at times, particularly in the north and west.
Will it be cold?
Not as cold as usual. Temperatures will most likely be above normal for much of the UK.
What about Bonfire Night?
From Thursday, November 3 to Thursday, November 17, rain is expected over the North West with a risk of stronger winds.
There is an increasing chance of a prolonged period of settled weather developing during the second week of November, likely bringing some chilly nights with mist, fog and frost in places.