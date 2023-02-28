At 3pm, the Met Office tweeted: “Strong solar activity means another chance to see the #NorthernLights tonight

“Northern Scotland is favoured to see the #Aurora overhead, but sightings closer to the horizon are possible as far south as southern Britain - *if* you have clear skies”

Taken by the owners of The Lodge @ Beacon Fell, a holiday let in the certified dark sky area at the foot of Beacon Fell. Instagram handle: @thelodgebeaconfell

The prediction by the Met Office came true, as people across the country shared images, including here in Lancashire.

Where were they seen last night?

We have seen images from people in Chipping and Longridge in the Ribble Valley, as well as Goosnargh, who were able to capture the lights on their phones.

Attached in this article, you can see the lights over Parlick Hill and Bleasdale from the foot of Beacon Fell and over Parlick Hill from Chipping.

Taken in Chipping at 9.30pm last night by Chris Black.

However, the lights were reportedly seen across the country, from Newcastle in the North, to all the way down in Sussex.

What are the Northern Lights?

Known officially as Aurora Borealis, the Northern Lights are dancing waves of light in the sky, caused by solar particles striking the Earth’s magnetic field.

