Weather warning issued for Lancaster district

The Met Office has issued a weather warning with heavy rain expected across the Lancaster district on Wednesday, November 22.
The yellow weather warning has been issued for Lancashire, with spray and flooding on roads expected to make journey times longer.
Bus and train services will also probably be affected with journey times taking longer.
The Met Office said flooding of a few properties is possible.
Heavy rain has been forecast between 5am on Wednesday, and 3am on Thursday November 23.
