Weather warning for ‘strong winds and heavy rain’ in Lancaster and Morecambe

A weather warning for wind and rain has been issued for the Lancaster district this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across Lancaster and Morecambe starting overnight tonight, Monday March 11, until Wednesday March 13.

Strong winds and heavy rain are forecast to move in on Monday night, and continue into Tuesday, with wind speeds expected to reach up to 60mph overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Some strong winds and heavy rain has also been forecast for Thursday and Friday this week.

The Met Office said: “Increasingly windy again into the evening, with gales expected.

“Rain will arrive during the evening, turning heavy and persistent overnight. Minimum temperature 4 °C.”

Tuesday: A grey, wet and windy start but some sunny spells will start to break through later in the day. Further heavy rain is expected overnight, with very strong winds. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Very strong winds expected early on Wednesday, easing later. Then staying unsettled with a mix of sunshine and showers, and some longer spells of rain. Strong winds likely at times.