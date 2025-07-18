We know this may be concerning to hear - This is why armed police descended near Lancashire primary school
Police have issued an update as to why armed officers descended on Euston Road yesterday afternoon.
Lancashire Police had received a call from a concerned member of the public in relation to a concern for welfare.
They said: “We received a report of a concern for welfare on Euston Road, Morecambe, shortly after 1pm yesterday.
“Officers, including armed officers, attended the scene, and there is not thought to be any threat to the public.”
They added: “We know this may be concerning to hear about, but we want to reassure you that enquiries are ongoing, and we have an increased presence in the area as a reassurance.”
Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact 101 quoting log 0671 of 17th July.
