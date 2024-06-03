We don't deserve this! Anger over fly-tipping outside Lancaster council flats

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rubble, needles and a terrible smell are making “life a misery” at council-owned flats Lancaster, according to residents.

And they claim the rubbish that has built up in the communal bin area in Water Street remains in situ – despite requests to Lancaster City Council for its removal.

A spokesman for the council said the debris is due to be cleared away soon.

“We are decent people, we don’t deserve this,” said one resident. “It’s terrible, it’s absolutely horrendous, it’s making me ill.

Debris outside the flats at Water Street, Lancaster

“I’ve been in touch with them {Lancaster City Council}, another resident has been in touch with them and up until now to no avail. All that rubbish is still there. I am at my wits’ end to be honest.”

According to the resident, who has asked to remain anonymous, other examples of anti-social behaviour around the flats are also having an impact on the people who live there, some of whom are elderly, widowed and vulnerable. And the resident also claims it’s a situation that has deteriorated over the past couple of years.

“Downstairs where the photographs were taken there are needles there as well and all sorts. And there’s a terrible smell,” said the resident. “You get the young ones and they are drugging it, smoking it, it’s disgusting.“

Rubble outside Water Street flats.