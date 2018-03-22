Water Polo: Depleted Lancaster City beaten by Polytechnic and Solihull

Lancaster City water polo team were back in league action at the weekend, playing their rearranged fixtures due to this month’s heavy snow.

With only eight players and first choice keeper Marc Robinson having to play outfield, the game at Manchester against Polytechnic was beyond City after the first quarter, going down 6-0.

City put in a much stronger second half performance with goals from the Robinson brothers, Graham Harrington and Ryan Pinington putting up some resistance with Ahmed Agha in goal making some good saves but they were beaten 16-7.

City’s second game of the weekend was against top of the table Solihull.

With a young side City struggled physically to get into the game Zak Lamb and Glen Robinson were constant threats throughout the game with City going down 22-6 in the end.

Lancaster’s final two games in the league are this weekend against Cheltenham and Manchester in Haberdashers.