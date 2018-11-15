Water Polo: City put themselves in strong position after weekend wins

Lancaster returned to their home pool of Salt Ayre last week to compete in the latest round of fixtures in the British Water Polo League.

First up was last year’s champions Solihull.

In front of a big home crowd, City took the lead with a Tom Curwen outside shot, and with some excellent defence from both teams and outstanding saves from keeper Robinson City shut out Solihull.

The second quarter was another tight affair with the away side taking it 2-1, but the third quarter was where City took control of the game, winning it 4-1 with goals from Jacob Darlington on his debut, Scott Sharpe, Stefano Cossutti and Curwen.

This gave the home side a great advantage and they were able to see the game out with a 9-6 win.

After a few hours rest City took on Polytechnic in what was a much more physical game.

City started the game much stronger than their opponents and took a three goal lead after the first quarter, and from there they never looked back and took advantge of their extra man plays and superior defence. Goals from Elwood and Pinington were the highlights, scoring from the pit under some serious opposition pressure.

In Sunday’s game, Lancaster took on local rivals Manchester.

The game was tight all the way through and thanks to goals from Elwood and Pinington Lancaster were able to keep a one goal lead.

The second half saw Curwen break on the counter and score two fine solo goals before Manchester pulled the scoreline back with goals of their own.

Lancaster’s defence looked to be holding strong and held a one goal lead until the last three minutes of the game when Manchester drew level, then they went in front for the first time with only two minutes left on the clock.

City could not find an equaliser with the final score 7-6 and a disappointing end to what was a much improved team performance from the first two games.

Lancaster now only need another point from their final two games to ensure they make the Super 5s.