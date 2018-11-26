Watch CCTV of Morecambe Christmas lights display vandalism

CCTV footage has been released showing a mindless vandal causing £2,000 worth of damage to a Morecambe family’s Christmas display.

The video shows a man slashing festive inflatables with a knife and destroying the display, which was put up by Denver Peel and his wife Kirsty to entertain their two children and local residents.

An image taken from the CCTV at Denver Peel's home which caught the vandalism taking place.

Denver said they had spent around £3,000 on inflatables and other decorations to adorn the front garden of their home in Morecambe Road.

He said dozens of children and motorists had been stopping to admire the festive scene and take photos.

But last night, a vandal caused around £2,000 worth of damage to the disaply by attacking the inflatables and wiring with a knife.

Denver has since passed the CCTV footage to police.

The display before it was vandalised.

The vandalism took place at around 1am on Monday while Denver, his wife Kirsty and their children, three-year-old Dougie and four-year-old Brooklyn, were all in bed.

“Kirsty went outside at about 7am and saw what had happened,” he said. “We didn’t hear anything but it’s not nice to think someone has been in your garden in the middle of the night with a knife.

“The kids were gutted when they saw what had been done.”

Several large inflatables have been destroyed, as well as laser beams being damaged.

Denver and wife Kirsty had spent around five days putting the display in place.

“It’s not just for our children,” he said. “We have had a lot of children coming over and taking pictures, and drivers have been stopping as well to have a look.

“We did it last year as well but this year we got more excited about it because we saw so many people stopping to take photos, so we put up more than before and were still adding to it.”

Sgt Adie Knowles of Morecambe Police said: “We have got the CCTV and are investigating. If anyone knows who it is, they can give us a call on 01524 596985 to let us know.”

A crowdfunding page has been set up to help replace the decorations. Click here