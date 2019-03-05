WASPI women protest ‘pension inequality’ in Lancaster and Morecambe

Women campaigning for fairer treatment over changes to the state pension age held a protest in Lancaster.

Millions of women born in the 1950s are having to wait years longer for their state pensions, and feel the government’s Pensions Act 1995 was not implemented properly, causing hardship for those who have paid tax and National Insurance for decades, only to be told they’ll have to work longer.

Photo Neil Cross'Karen Carter and Christina Barrett fighting pension injustice

A national movement, dubbed Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI), alongside the Backto60 campaign, has been putting pressure on the government to return the state pension age to 60 for women born in the 1950s. A Judicial Review has been granted at the Royal Courts of Justice.

Coun Lizzi Collinge, who represents Scotforth West on Lancaster City Council, said: “It was an honour to meet the local WASPI women fighting for justice over the unfair way changes to the state pension age were implemented.

“Many women told me they received barely any notice of the changes, with retirement plans left in tatters and financial hardship at a point where they were looking forward to enjoying retirement after decades in the workplace.

“I support the WASPI campaign for fairer transitional arrangements. The Government should sit down with the WASPI campaign and discuss a solution for these women.”

Campaigner Christina Barrett, from Hest Bank, who tells her own story here said: “This protest started seven weeks ago as part of a national initiative ‘Wall of Women’ to raise awareness of the WASPI campaign, by demonstrating alongside the A roads in the UK at the same time every week.

Lancaster and South Lakes WASPI meet at 12pm every Saturday at the junction of the A6 and Coastal Road at Bolton le Sands.

“Numbers have been growing each week and new members have joined our Facebook page.

“Passing motorists are very supportive.

“Women,along with their partners and family are welcome to join us.

“Our Facebook page is- WASPI Lancaster and Lakes Supporters Group. Email- waspilancasterandslakes@hotmail.com.”